Comedian Kountry Wayne (aka Wayne Colley) brings his tour “The King of Hearts” to the Altria Theater stage on May 25.

Known for character sketches and comedy with a Southern flair, Colley first toured nationally in 2017 after achieving viral fame several years earlier. Now he has a Netflix special under his belt and has written a book, scored a spot on Variety’s 2021 list of “10 Comics to Watch” and hosted a comedy clip show on BET+. Colley’s online fame includes videos and sketches on YouTube and social media, as well as the Amazon Prime Video film “Strange Love” and the Peacock movie “Praise This.”

Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. show start at $46.

altriatheater.com