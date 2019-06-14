Wind Seekers

× Expand Photo courtesy Kings Dominion

Kings Dominion has hosted its own Something in the Water-style music festival for more than 20 years, with a focus on contemporary Christian music artists.

The three-day KingsFest brings together a cross-section of modern worship music from the likes of TobyMac, the Bethel Music collective, David Crowder, For King & Country, Jordan Feliz, and Zach Williams. Comedian John Crist also performs. It's a pileup of praise, with thrill-riding squeals from the Crypt and the Dominator providing counterpoint.

KingsFest comes to Kings Dominion June 20-22. Multiple-day passes are available.

$42 to $149.16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell.

kingsfestival.com