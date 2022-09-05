A Clerks’-eye View

× Expand Kevin Smith (Photo courtesy The Bowery Presents)

He may be better known today as a podcaster and an avatar of the geek-centric cultural takeover, but Kevin Smith got his start as the writer-director of “Clerks” back in 1994, when the indie comedy that could — focusing on a pair of retail workers — earned critical praise and millions in box office despite its $27,575 budget. Smith has established his own cinematic universe of films set in the same world, while also engineering returns to the “Clerks” characters, including a short-lived animated series and a 2006 feature film sequel. Now, he’s bringing “Clerks III” to The National for two screenings at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 12, followed by a Q&A with Smith himself.

Tickets are $30 to $45.

thenationalva.com