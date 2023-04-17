Welcome to Jurassic Quest

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Ralph Arvesen × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Peyri Herrera Prev Next

Dinosaur fanatics get the chance to walk in the shoes of their favorite “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World” characters, whether it’s Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler or even Owen Grady, when the dinosaurs are unleashed during Jurassic Quest at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

From April 21-23, parents and kids alike will come face-to-face with larger-than-life dinos, including tyrannosaurus, spinosaurus and apatosaurus. The animatronic creatures were developed with paleontologists to ensure realism. Attendees can even ride some of the prehistoric animals, meet baby dinosaurs and try their hand at raptor training.

Other features include roving dino shows, science displays, digging for fossils and themed crafts. Tickets are $19 to $36.

jurassicquest.com