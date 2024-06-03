Liberation and Literature

× Expand (Attendees at a previous Juneteenth celebration browse Elegba’s Freedom Market, offering art, jewelry and other goods by local artisans.) Photo courtesy Elegba Folklore Society

A tribute to the 1865 emancipation of enslaved African Americans, Elegba Folklore Society’s Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration, returns June 7-9.

Elegba President and Artistic Director Janine Bell describes the theme as an acknowledgment of previous generations’ fortitude and determination, which “made our lives possible [and] contributed so much to the character of what America is.”

Returning this year will be the Get Woke Youth Summit, Freedom Market and the “Along the Trail of Enslaved Africans” walk beginning at the Manchester Docks. The Black Book Expo will be at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on June 7-8 and will include a keynote speech on Friday, June 7, by award-winning author Harriet A. Washington.

For additional programming information, locations, timing and cost, visit efsinc.org.