Vintage Petty

× Expand Photo courtesy Upper Shirley Vineyards

Get your lawn chairs and blankets out for an evening of music on May 18 at the fifth annual Rockin’ Under the Stars concert with Full Moon Fever, a Tom Petty tribute band, at Upper Shirley Vineyards in Charles City.

This family-friendly performance is held on Upper Shirley’s expansive back lawn overlooking a bend in the James River. The vineyard will be offering a dinner menu featuring scratch-made dishes by executive chef Theodore Sehenuk to accompany the venue’s wines, mixed drinks, local craft beer and selection of nonalcoholic beverages.

Gates open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.

uppershirley.com