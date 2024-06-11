Day of the Dad

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

June 14

The Hippodrome Theater is hosting RVA’s Daddy Daughter & Son Gala, an evening of music and dancing geared toward younger children and their dads. There will also be photo opportunities with Disney and Marvel characters. Get dressed up in formalwear and create a lasting memory during this special event. The gala runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $65 for a dad plus one child. Admission for additional children is $25 each. eventbrite.com

June 14-17

The Richmond Road Runners Club’s annual Thanks Dad 5K is a great way to get out and run or walk with your father. The 5K begins at 8 a.m. on June 16 at Midlothian’s Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe. A virtual option allows you to choose when and where you participate, and you can post race results June 14-17. A free Kids Run for children ages 2-10 will kick off at 9 a.m. on June 16 in the parking lot of MillWorks at the Green. In-person 5K registration fees are $25 ($5 for ages 5-12), and the virtual race is $20. runsignup.com

June 16

Powhatan’s Fine Creek Brewing Co. is busting out the grill for a cookout. Treat the family patriarch to some grilled meats as well as lagers on draft. Live music, food specials and pop-ups round out the experience. The event runs noon to 5 p.m. facebook.com/finecreekbrewing