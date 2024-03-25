Hoppin’ Around

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

After making a lauded return in 2023 following a pandemic hiatus (even earning a nod for “Best Comeback” from Richmond magazine readers during our 2023 Best & Worst survey), Easter on Parade is back again.

The annual walking parade, hosted by Historic Monument Avenue in partnership with Tunstall Bagley Willis of Grandeur & Grove Events, encourages participants — furry friends included — to don their frilliest bonnets and promenade along the avenue between Davis and North Allen avenues on March 31, Easter Sunday. This afternoon of family fun, hosted from 1 to 5 p.m., features live music, vendors and more.

The event is free and presented rain or shine.