Fun With a Bun

March 16

Get a little spring shopping done as you join Stony Point Fashion Park’s Eggstreme Easter Fun. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., enjoy face painting, balloon art and a petting zoo. The Richmond Public Library will provide children’s literature readings, and a book drive benefits the library.

March 25

The Ashland Theatre screens Irving Berlin’s “Easter Parade,” starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire. Set in 1912, the film follows performer Don Hewes (played by Astaire), whose partner splits from him for a solo career, so he sets out to make a star of a new dancer (Garland). The 1948 classic won an Oscar for Best Scoring of a Musical Picture, and it endures as one of the most beloved musicals of all time. Catch the 7 p.m. screening for 75 cents as part of the theater’s 75th anniversary series.

March 30

Maymont’s Dominion Energy Family Easter returns to the Carriage House Lawn for a day of games, crafts and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Bring a picnic blanket to relax and enjoy music and performers as you munch on food truck fare. Tickets are $5.

Midlothian’s Westchester Commons hosts an egg dash presented by Chesterfield County’s Hope Point Church. This event is a supersized hunt, with 5,000 colorful eggs spanning the field neighboring Napa Kitchen and Wine. Participants can also enjoy popcorn, bounce houses and other activities. The festivities commence at 11:30 a.m. and admission is free, but registration is required.