Initial Humor

× Expand Photo by Bill Bergmann

Out of the four comedians performing in the seminal 2000 film “Kings of Comedy,” Portsmouth native D.L. Hughley is the only one who made social and political concerns a part of his act. Since that jump-start, he’s hosted a talk show on CNN (”D.L. Hughley Breaks the News”) and written a few books, including 2018’s “How Not to Get Shot: And Other Advice From White People” and 2021’s “How to Survive America.” Surviving is something he knows about, after collapsing onstage in Nashville last year and later discovering he had COVID-19.

These days, the comedian can be heard hosting “The D.L. Hughley Show,” an afternoon drive-time radio show that airs locally on 105.7 Kiss FM and serves up a mix of commentary, news and hilarious observations. Expect some of the same during his three-night stand at the Richmond Funny Bone, Sept. 16-18. Tickets are $49 to $58.

richmond.funnybone.com