Color Me Curious

× Expand "Red Clay Construction" by Samantha Bantly (Image courtesy Shockoe Artspace)

Shockoe Artspace showcases works by painters Samantha Bantly, Natalie Schmitting and Ashlynn Browning in “Curious Things,” now on view at the gallery.

“These three painters are highly idiosyncratic in [their] approach and outcome, but share a common thread in their love for painting, as well as an intensity towards how they make,” says Ryan Lauterio, director of the gallery.

The exhibition coincides with a funding drive to launch Shockoe Artspace studios, a space for exhibitions, programming, artist studios and a recording studio.

An official opening will take place July 5 from 6 to 9 p.m., with an artist talk on July 6 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. “Curious Things” continues through Aug. 24.

shockoeartspace.com