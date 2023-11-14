Distinctive Design

× Expand Work by featured artist Angela Humes (Photo courtesy Visual Arts Center of Richmond)

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond presents its 59th annual Craft + Design show Nov. 17-19 at Main Street Station. The contemporary craft expo showcases unique finds in jewelry, clothing, ceramics, furniture and more.

“We’re hosting 150 artists from all across the country, including 33 Virginia-based artists, 20 VisArts teachers and local maker booths,” says Adam Dorland, Visual Arts Center’s special events manager. This year’s featured artist, Angela Humes, is a first generation Palestinian-American known for functional black-and-white porcelain pieces.

General admission tickets are $10. Weekend passes are $90 and include the Patrons’ Preview Party, Rise + Shine Brunch, show floor access all three days, and valet parking.

craftanddesignrva.com