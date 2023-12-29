Unpredictable Wit

× Expand (From left) Brad Sherwood and Colin Mochrie (Photo by Michael O’Brien)

Comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood — whom you may recognize from the British and then American improvisation comedy television series “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” — join forces at Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre for one humorous night on Jan. 6.

Mochrie boasts that he and Sherwood “make a living by making stuff up,” with no prepared script and only suggestions from the audience. The result is a one-of-a-kind performance with hilariously improvised surprises. The Richmond performance is part of the duo’s North American “Asking for Trouble” tour. This isn’t the first time they’ve teamed up for a tour, but it is an uncommon opportunity to catch them in their natural environment.

The sketches commence at 7:30 p.m., and ticket prices start at $32.

dominionenergycenter.com