Artist David Rogers created “Big Bugs: The Pollinators” in 1994, and the exhibit has been traveling the world ever since. Most are quick to swat away tiny creepy crawlers, but the sculptures shift our relationship with bugs toward a new, larger perspective. Rogers uses forest material including fallen trees and twigs to show the impact that pollinators have on human life. A 17-foot-long daddy longlegs, a praying mantis carved out of black lotus and other sculptures provide a stunning backdrop to learn about preserving pollinators and their habitats.

The exhibit continues through Sunday, Aug. 28, at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

lewisginter.org