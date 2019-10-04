Zydeco Sunshine

× Expand Photo courtesy Venture Richmond

BeauSoleil has been led by founder Michael Doucet for 44 years. The band’s name means “Beautiful Sunshine” and is also a tribute to Acadian resistance leader Joseph Broussard dit BeauSoleil. The Grammy Award-winning sextet plays traditional Cajun, Creole and Zydeco music, while incorporating elements of rock, blues, jazz and calypso. They’ve released more than 20 albums, their latest “From Bamako to Carencro,” in 2013.

Doucet looks forward to performing at the Richmond Folk Festival. “There’s always something interesting,” he says, adding that “the magic of the festival is [discovering] people that you didn’t know about.”

The Richmond Folk Festival becomes Cajun country on Oct. 11-12. Free.

richmondfolkfestival.org