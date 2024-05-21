Artsy Ashland

× Expand Photo courtesy Downtown Ashland Association

Fourth Fridays return to downtown Ashland on May 24 and continue through September. The monthly block party at the “Center of the Universe” features local vendors, chefs, farmers, musicians, dance performances, face painting, food trucks, sidewalk sales and more.

The series is hosted by the Downtown Ashland Association, whose mission is to highlight the town’s art scene, according to Marketing Director Louise Keeton. “Ashland is home to artists of all genres,” she says. “Fourth Fridays is a way to immerse yourself in the artistry that Ashlanders get to enjoy 24 hours a day.”

The free events run from 5 to 8 p.m.

ashlandfourthfridays.com