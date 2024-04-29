Plein-air Fair

× Expand Photo courtesy Arts in the Park

The 53rd annual Arts in the Park, one of Richmond’s biggest rites of spring, is set for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 4 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 5 at the Carillon in Byrd Park. The free event brings together more than 350 makers from across the country, showcasing and vending original works including clothing, paintings, ceramics and furnishings. Food vendors offer refreshment for art connoisseurs navigating the booths.

A no-charge shuttle is available to whisk patrons from nearby City Stadium, located off the Downtown Expressway. The festival is a Carillon Civic Association production, and proceeds from artist registrations benefit groups including Feed More and Health Brigade, as well as keeping the neighborhood clean and neat for next year’s occasion.

Arts in the Park is a rain-or-shine event.

richmondartsinthepark.com