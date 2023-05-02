Parks and Creation

× Expand Photo courtesy Arts in the Park

The 52nd annual Arts in the Park blossoms around the Carillon in Byrd Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. Hundreds of makers and creators from throughout the country converge, rain or shine, for the free event, showcasing and vending works from paintings to clothing.

What began in 1972 as a small exhibition inside the Carillon evolved into a springtime Richmond tradition attended by thousands. There are food and refreshments to satisfy the inner appreciator of art. Avoid parking issues with a no-charge shuttle that transports you from nearby City Stadium, located off the Downtown Expressway.

The festival is a great time for good causes, with proceeds from artist registrations supporting nonprofit organizations including Feed More, the Children’s Museum of Richmond and Health Brigade, besides contributing to neighborhood maintenance.

richmondartsinthepark.com