Just a Little Bit

× Expand Photo courtesy Atlantic Records

“I'm still going to do it anyway.”

That’s what Otis Redding told a crowd at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967 before he started “Respect,” a tune of his that Aretha Franklin covered and turned into her signature song.

It’s an arduous assignment to cover the career of an icon like Franklin, who sang jazz, soul, gospel and, if you needed her to, opera. Her voice, even after her recent death, remains an American treasure, as much a part of the landscape as the mountains and rivers that divide us. But an elite group of local players and singers are going to try anyway, with an “All-Star Tribute to Aretha Franklin” at The Broadberry on June 21 at 8 p.m.

$10 to $12.

thebroadberry.com