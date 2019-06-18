A First Lady

× Expand Photo by Lisa Pacino

While the popularity of rap music confused and sidelined many R&B singers in the late ’80s and early ’90s, Alyson Williams strode right into the lion’s den as the first female singer on Def Jam Recordings. The label was known for its cutting-edge hip-hop, but Williams carved out a place for herself with the up-tempo “Sleep Talk” and the now-classic ballad “Just Call My Name.” She released two more albums while she cultivated her career as a stage actress and worked for a brief time as a comedian. Now, fans are calling the New Yorker’s name again.

The first lady of Def Jam comes to The Tin Pan on June 22 at 6 p.m.

$37.50 to $42.50. 8982 Quioccasin Road.

tinpanrva.com