Faithful Return

× Expand The festival includes discussions about how each play relates to participants' faiths. (Photo by Ginger Evans)

Touting itself as the “nation’s largest faith-inspired theater festival,” the Acts of Faith Festival, sponsored by Second Presbyterian Church, returns for its 15th year with performances from January through March in various venues across the region. In addition to 14 professional productions — including comedy, biography and tragedy across the city — organizers facilitate talkbacks and post-show discussions to examine ideas raised in each performance.

This year’s festival takes the theme “Timeless Stories/Current Events,” and productions explore, as Coordinating Manager Hannah Miller explains, “how the stories we experience through both theater and faith can be used as a lens to view contemporary issues.”

theactsoffaith.org