Lonely Among Us

× 1 of 2 Expand Illustration via 5th Wall Theatre × 2 of 2 Expand Eddie Webster (Photo courtesy Firehouse Theatre) Prev Next

Marking its first production since joining The Firehouse Theatre as a resident company, 5th Wall Theatre presents the Steven Dietz-written play “Lonely Planet.” The two-man show stars Adam Turck and Eddie Webster as Jody and Carl, who have been losing friends amid the AIDS epidemic. When the agoraphobic Jody needs an AIDS test himself, Carl works to convince him that it’s OK for him to leave the confines of his store to receive the care he requires.

“Lonely Planet” also marks the first 5th Wall Theatre production since the death of founding artistic director Carol Piersol earlier this year. Firehouse Theatre’s new producing artistic director, Nathaniel Shaw, is serving as director of the play.

Performances run Nov. 10-26 at The Firehouse Theatre. Tickets are $35.

firehousetheatre.org