For almost three decades, the 43rd Street Gallery has hosted an annual juried fine arts festival showcasing crafts such as painting, pottery and jewelry from makers in Richmond and the surrounding area.

This year, the 43rd Street Festival of the Arts features art from 80 artists, including pottery from Powhatan resident Angie Wiggins and paintings from Alexandria-based David Cochran. There’s also music from Susan Greenbaum, Bluz Catz, Tin Can Fish Band and Janet Martin.

The festival is free, and a percentage of sales benefit Caritas, a nonprofit that supports Richmond’s homeless. Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on 43rd Street in Forest Hill.

www.43rdstgallery.com