Poetry Pause

Danez Smith is not your ordinary bard. The tattooed, Black, queer, Poz (HIV-positive) writer and performance artist has been widely published over many platforms, earning the Forward Prize for Best Collection and recognition as a finalist for a National Book Award. Smith’s poems feature intriguing titles such as “Black Movie,” “Don’t Call Us Dead,” and “Alternative Names for Black Boys.” Their most recent book, “Homie,” was published by Graywolf in the Spring.

Smith presents a virtual performance sponsored by the Richmond Public Library on Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. The program is free, but registration is required.

rvalibrary.libcal.com