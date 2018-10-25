‘Wah Wah’ Watson Dies at 67

Veteran session musician and Richmond native Melvin Ragin, known professionally as “Wah Wah" Watson, died yesterday in Santa Monica, California. Watson, 67, was a guitar player known for his use of pedals to create a distinctive sound that became popular in the 1970s. He played on a number of Motown recordings by artists such as Marvin Gaye, The Temptations and The Jackson 5. He also worked with producer Quincy Jones, Barry White, Herbie Hancock, the Pointer Sisters and Maxwell. He released a solo album called “Elementary” in 1976.

"We played together for almost 20 years," says Stu Gardner, also a Richmond native who recorded for Motown. "He had rhythm licks that no one else could play but him."

One of Watson's first musical efforts was a member of a local group called The Montclairs, who performed frequently in the city and recorded a single in the 1960s. The group also featured future Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jerome "Bigfoot" Brailey on drums.

“We started together here in Richmond,” Brailey says. "We were neighborhood pals."

A statement from Watson's wife, Itsuko Aono, was posted on social media today:

"It’s with a heavy heart that we regret to announce the passing of my loving husband Wah Wah Watson today at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica. He will be greatly missed, but music is eternal. Wherever he is, he’s groovin’."