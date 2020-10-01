Virtual Street

× Expand Desirée Roots will perform at this year's virtual 2nd Street Festival. (Photo courtesy Venture Richmond)

The 2nd Street Festival moves online this year. Billed as a “virtual celebration of Downtown’s Jackson Ward Community,” the event will stream from its Facebook page and feature performances from "2 Street" vets such as Desirée Roots and Legacy Band, as well as a tribute to pianist Debo Dabney, who died recently.

There are also culinary demos, activities for kids and a historical review of Jackson Ward led by local radio host Gary Flowers. It won’t be the same without the funnel cakes, African art, vintage cars, long hugs and funky sounds from the big stage, but efforts like this are keeping traditions alive and should be appreciated. At least there is no chance of a rainout for the two-day event, which starts at 6 a.m. on Oct. 3.