Themes and Variations

× Expand Some of the Richmond Symphony players who will collaborate from afar to present the Music Marathon (Image courtesy Richmond Symphony)

The Richmond Symphony, a vital component of the city's cultural life, will present a live Music Marathon and fundraiser on its Facebook page tomorrow, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The free event, with donations encouraged, will feature 15-minute virtual performances by symphony musicians, staff, youth program participants, board members and Richmond Symphony Orchestra League members, in addition to Q&As, fun facts and special appearances by the recently selected music director designate, Valentina Peleggi.

This undertaking is necessary because the COVID-19 crisis has across the board knocked out the ability of arts and performance organizations to connect with their audiences in person. The Symphony had to cancel three months of concerts and festivals and postpone the international Menuhin Competition, the "Olympics of the violin," until 2021.

To make up for this interruption — far worse than people entering a concert halfway through — the symphony hopes to raise $30,000 to support its musicians.

The Music Marathon is part of the Richmond Symphony’s “RVA Symphony at Home” initiative to bring music to the community through its social media channels and to provide comfort during the pandemic.

Donations can be made here or through Venmo (@RichmondSymphony).