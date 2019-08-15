Coming to See Otis

× Expand The Temptations (Photo courtesy Altria Theater)

It’s hard to overstate the influence of the Temptations and the Four Tops. Both groups are known as staples of the Motown sound and are part of America’s musical landscape. The Temptations formed in 1960, rising to fame with songs such as “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do.” The Four Tops became famous after their 1964 hit “Baby I Need Your Loving,” a decade after their founding.

Today, only one original member from each group is performing; Otis Williams leads the Temptations, and Duke Fakir heads the Four Tops. But don’t worry, both groups have seasoned singers able to perform the classics — and the classic choreography — at the Altria Theater on Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.

$49.50 to $75.

altriatheater.com