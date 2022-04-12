Soul Milestones

× Expand The Temptations (Photo courtesy Altria Theater)

Long before artists and musicians were enamored with “building a brand” as much as creating good music, The Temptations made their name a landmark in popular music. But they weren’t always called that. The group formed in 1960, with members from rival groups The Distants and The Primes. They agreed on a name — The Elgins — but found out they weren’t the first group to name themselves after a line of fancy watches, and so they became The Temptations.

If you’ve seen their recent Broadway musical, “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” or their self-titled TV miniseries from 1998, you know their story. If you haven’t, it will sound familiar. Like any family, beloved members have come and gone, and there have been times of confusion, tension, estrangement and reconciliation.

Today, the group features one original member, Otis Williams, and longtime member Ron Tyson, along with Terry Weeks, Willie Green and former Az Yet singer Tony Grant. Their latest album, “Temptations 60,” marks the number of years since their founding and is their 43rd release. Yes, the band and the brand remain strong. “We’re hanging like wet clothes,” Williams said in a recent documentary on the group.

The Temptations and the Four Tops perform at 8 p.m. on April 16 at the Altria Theater. Tickets are $58 to $88. altriatheater.com