Former teen idol and “Celebrity Fit Club” contestant Tiffany, known for her 1987 cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now,” is back. She’s performing at The Tin Pan in Quioccasin Station Shopping Center, recalling her career-making tour of shopping malls that began at the Bergen Mall in New Jersey when she was 15. Since the hits stopped coming, the L.A. native has kept singing, releasing several albums, and she started acting, appearing in CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” as well as the films “Mega Python vs. Gatoroid” and “Necrosis.” Along the way, she’s mostly avoided the embarrassing and dangerous pitfalls of other teen stars, and her latest album, “Shadows,” came out last month. 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. $50.

