Couched Performances

The sight of local jazz diva Desirée Roots in a hoodie with rollers in her hair confirms that we are living in strange and uncertain times. It also reminds us that we’re not alone in our mandatory staycations and that there are still moments of solace and humor around, and our artists can help us find them.

A concert by Roots, performing from her home, is scheduled to be aired online Wednesday, April 1, as part of the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance (RPAA) ”Legends at Home Series,” which features a slate of established local performers over the next few weeks.

The pre-recorded shows will be streamed on the RPAA website and Facebook page at noon and at 7 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The alliance also launched an online fundraiser that supports the organization and the artists featured in the musical series, which include Anthony Cosby-Knowles (performing Friday, April 3), Susan Greenbaum, Debra Wagoner and others.