The Richmond Symphony and its chorus will perform a holiday concert with singer Desirée Roots. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Desirée Roots has been performing around the city for more than 30 years, and she’s opened for jazz and blues legends such as B.B. King, Gerald Albright and Les McCann. The Richmond Symphony has been a local tradition since 1957, and is among the city’s musical treasures.

This weekend, the two combine for a special holiday treat: The Richmond Symphony, Richmond Symphony Chorus and Roots will present the annual holiday concert "Let It Snow!" on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1 and 2.

The show features traditional carols such as “Angels We Have Heard on High,” jazzy classics including “Silver Bells” and international songs such as “Brazilian Sleigh Bells.” Roots will sing “White Christmas” and “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” among other tunes. The show concludes with a singalong to holiday classics.

The holiday concert takes place Saturday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center's Carpenter Theatre. Tickets are $10 to $82.