Q&A: Resound

Local Richmond singing group Resound (Mariah Hargrove, Joseph Clark and Jessica Fox) appear on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday, June 9, at 8 p.m. (Photo courtesy NBC)

Since singer Ariana Grande tweeted their holiday medley video in 2014, Richmond gospel group Resound has performed on ABC's "Good Morning America," toured with Christian singer Lauren Daigle and released a Christmas album. But in recent months, Resound has faced a career lull, inspiring the group to audition for NBC's "America’s Got Talent." Resound members Jessica Fox and Mariah Hargrove discuss being backstage at the show, facing Simon Cowell and keeping the outcome a secret until the audition airs on Tuesday, June 9, at 8 p.m.

Richmond magazine: What does this opportunity mean for Resound?

Mariah Hargrove: The past 14 months have been trying for us. We were in a season where we were like, God, we quit our jobs because we thought that is what you want us to do, and now we're having a hard time. Gigs were slowing down. So, us going on "America's Got Talent" means more to us than what it may seem.

RM: What was it like backstage?

Jessica Fox: I think it was a little chaotic and nerve-wracking, because no matter how much you practice and envision it in your head, once you get on that stage and [show judge] Simon Cowell is staring you in the face, your nerves adjust.

Hargrove: You walk in, and you’re seeing Heidi [Klum] and Howie [Mandel], and you’re like, “Oh, my goodness, this is crazy!” Preparing to sing in front of them? I can't even explain the feeling of that.

RM: What was performing like?

Fox: The audition process started before COVID-19 really hit, so the room was full of people and they're cheering and clapping. I think for a minute it just feels very surreal. Seeing the stage and the judges in the crowd all felt like a dream.

RM: Will you be watching the performance when it airs?

Hargrove: I'm scared to watch it. It's actually funny because a lot of people are asking me about the outcome, and I'm not telling anybody. Y’all have to watch it yourself.