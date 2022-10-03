Q&A: Cedric Burnside

× Expand Photo by Abraham Rowe

If Richmond Folk Festival organizers were out to demonstrate how tradition endures, they couldn’t have picked a better featured artist than Cedric Burnside. Burnside grew up in Mississippi, the son of blues drummer Calvin Jackson and the grandson of Mississippi hill country blues legend R.L. Burnside. While he cut his teeth drumming with his grandfather’s band, his recent guitar-based work has sent him down his own avenue of renown, earning him a Best Traditional Blues Album Grammy for last year’s “I Be Trying.” More than most, he understands the importance of music being handed down. In addition to touring with his grandfather, Cedric has recorded with his uncle, Garry Burnside, his younger sibling, Cody, and even his daughter, Portika, on the title track of “I Be Trying.” In each case, he put a distinctive spin on sounds rooted in the hills of Mississippi that he was familiar with growing up. We caught up with Burnside as he looks forward to demonstrating that style at the Richmond Folk Festival.

Richmond magazine: What do you enjoy about playing for folk audiences at folk festivals?

Cedric Burnside: It reminds me of myself, growing up around my Big Daddy [R.L. Burnside] and my dad and uncle while they were playing, sitting there listening to that music in amazement. I love playing for kids and showing them everything I know. I grew up in juke joints, so being a part of the club scene and the juke joint scene — that’s a big part of my life as well. It’s a good feeling, but a different feeling, when you see grownups dancing to your music and loving it. … It’s a different feeling, but I love them both.

RM: How do you educate audiences on hill country blues?

Burnside: I try to explain it to the best of my ability, and I’m not sure if they even understand it then. [Laughs] … A lot of people think it’s Delta [blues] because it’s from Mississippi. It’s quite different, even though it’s close. The Delta is 2 1/2 hours away from us in the flatlands, [and] we’re in the hills. I try to educate people as much as I can, but I can show them better than I can tell them.

RM: What lessons did you learn touring with your grandfather?

Burnside: He always told me to treat people like I want to be treated. He [also] taught me how to pack my bag. … I always would have snacks in my bag when I would go overseas or go on tour. Some of the older guys that I toured with [would] be hungry and want something to snack on, and I’d be like, “Hey, man, I’ll hook you right on up.”

RM: What was it like recording with your daughter?

Burnside: I didn’t think that she would have the time, but to know that she was willing to go in the studio and practice with me on this song, and get the harmonies right, it was beautiful. … I actually saw the love that I had for music in her eyes when she was in the studio.

RM: What have you been working on lately?

Burnside: I have recorded a new album. I’m going through record companies right now, but hopefully that album will be out here pretty soon. I’m looking forward to people hearing that and just doing more music in general. I’ve written so many songs and so much music. … It’s just what I do.

Cedric Burnside performs at the Richmond Folk Festival on and around Brown’s Island Oct. 7-9. Free. See richmondfolkfestival.org for showtimes.