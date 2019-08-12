Q&A: Biz Markie

One of the most familiar voices in hip-hop, Biz Markie remains a relevant performer 30 years into his professional career. Since his hit “Just a Friend” in 1989, Markie has transformed from a pure MC into a DJ and actor, and he says he isn’t done yet. Biz brings his undeniable flair to Glen Allen’s Innsbrook After Hours during the Throwback Thursday Live event on Aug. 15. The Biz talked recently about his extending his career, that marquee song, loans from 50 Cent and a new EP.

Richmond magazine: New York is largely known as the home of hip-hop and where you built a good portion of your career. What made you decide to move to Maryland?

Biz Markie: I needed more house, and Maryland and D.C. have been very good to me. I was just coming here to do parties and then went back to Jersey just to sleep and then would come back. So, I said I needed a change and decided to move to Maryland.

RM: When did you know you had a love for music and wanted to make this your livelihood?

Markie: It started when I was super young, because my dad was always a saxophone player. He used to know how to play almost all the music instruments. He also used to play for local clubs and stuff like that, so that’s what really made me love music.

RM: What did you listen to when you were younger?

Markie: I was a regular kid, but from the start I was also always a little different. Reason I was different was because I used to enjoy other stuff that people didn’t like. I used to always try to do the odd things that others wouldn’t do. Yeah, I was into basketball, football and baseball, but I was into other stuff as well. I can’t really explain exactly what I was into, I was just diabolical, I was just crazy. It carried right over into my music taste. For me it started in, like, ’77-’78. First tape I ever heard was the Hell Brothers. From there, later on I got into hip-hop. I liked Elton John, Billy Joel, James Brown, Allen Toussaint — I can list plenty more.

RM: You’re known as an MC and now also as a DJ. In your past you’ve done plenty of other things as well, such as acting. How important was adding this diverse skill set toward extending your career in the music industry?

Markie: I look at me adding other things to my repertoire as it’s just me being hip-hop. When I learn something new, I always want to add to it. I never want to be just one-dimensional, I want to be nine-dimensional.

RM: Your 1989 hit “Just a Friend” is obviously known as one of the more popular songs in American hip-hop and still is 30 years later. Was there an inspiration behind the creation of that song?

Markie: Not really. I just wanted to do a different record than what I usually do. I loved telling stories, so that was the primary reason behind me doing that record.

RM: Did you know it would explode on a global level as much as it has?

Markie: I knew it was going to be a big record, but I didn’t know it was going to be this big. I just knew it was going to be bigger than the rest. I think it’s popular because it’s got me singing and because of the piano.

RM: There was a story recently where you paid off an outstanding debt to 50 Cent in food stamps. Do you think 50 will ever loan you money again?

Markie: Yeah, because I paid him. The deal with 50 is, it’s at the point where he’s a nice guy, but you just got to pay him his money back.

RM: What does the future hold for Biz Markie as an artist? Is there another album or single on the way?

Markie: I’m thinking about doing an EP right now. I’m going to name it “And You Thought I Couldn’t Sing.” Along with that, I got some TV shows in the works. I’m waiting to finish these last three records, then the EP will be out.

Biz Markie joins Rob Base, Montell Jordan and Big Daddy Kane for Throwback Thursday Live at Innsbrook After Hours, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. $26 to $99.