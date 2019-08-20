All a Dream

× Expand Pieces of a Dream (Photo courtesy The Tin Pan)

When Pieces of a Dream recorded their 1983 hit “Fo Fi Fo,” a reference to a quote from the late Petersburg basketball great Moses Malone, they were a trio known for a jazz and R&B hybrid sound. With an assist from jazz legend Grover Washington Jr., they established themselves as purveyors of the smooth groove with their albums “Pieces of a Dream,” “We Are One” and “Imagine This.” They’re still making that sound, and their latest effort, 2017’s “Just Funkin’ Around,” was warmly received and marked the group’s 40th anniversary.

The dream continues at The Tin Pan with shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.

$47.50 to $52.50.

