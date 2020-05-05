Looking at The Ingramettes

The Richmond family gospel band releases its first album since the loss of matriarch Maggie Ingram

When local gospel matriarch Maggie Ingram died in 2015, one wondered if her backing group, The Legendary Ingramettes, led by oldest daughter Almeta Ingram-Miller, would survive. As shown by “Take a Look in the Book,” the family band’s first album without Maggie, they’re thriving.

Produced by state folklorist Jon Lohman, this 10-song set expands the reach of their ministry while maintaining that old-church sound. With a tight band, and Maggie’s granddaughter Cheryl Maroney-Yancey and daughter-in-law Carrie Jackson in support, Ingram-Miller incorporates Appalachian ballads (Ola Belle Reed’s “I’ve Endured”), stirring standards (“Rock of Ages”) and even a soul hit that Mama might’ve preached (Bill Withers’ “Grandma’s Hands”) into an infectious blend that even nonbelievers can respond to. 

