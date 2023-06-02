On the Tweek Again

× Expand Les Claypool (Photo by Andrew McFarlane)

In the ’90s, as the leader of Primus, Les Claypool made a name for himself with wacky conceptualizing and jazz-metal-funkifying. The years since have seen the flamboyant jammer leading supergroups, such as Oysterhead, and solo projects, including his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and The Claypool Lennon Delirium, a collaboration with Sean Lennon. The duo will appear together on Brown’s Island on June 6 as Claypool revives his Frog Brigade concept and endeavors (among other things) to re-create Pink Floyd’s nihilistic 1977 “Animals” LP in its entirety.

That’s not the only beloved rock album being given the treatment. Come early and catch the Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and prog rock guitar virtuoso Adrian Belew as they explore the songs and sounds of the 1980 Heads album “Remain in Light.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 to $199.

venturerichmond.com