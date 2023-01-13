Reality Diva

× Expand Photo by Drea Nicole Photography

R&B singer Keke Wyatt didn’t fade away after a 2001 domestic violence incident, in which she stabbed (in self-defense) her then-road manager and now former husband, drew attention from her talent. Instead, the singer of hits such as 2001’s “Nothing in the World” parlayed her combative reputation into stints on the reality shows “R&B Divas: Atlanta” and “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars,” as well as the leading role in the touring play “Love Overboard.” Her personal life remains remarkable, however, as the 40-year-old recently gave birth to her 11th child and is reportedly preparing for another.

Wyatt comes to the Military Retirees Club for the ninth annual All Black Cabaret on Jan. 21 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $30 to $60.

eventbrite.com