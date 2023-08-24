‘Blak and Blu’

× Expand Gary Clark Jr. (Photo courtesy GWN Entertainment)

Collaborating with artists such as Alicia Keys and Childish Gambino, Gary Clark Jr. is a force in the blues, rock and soul genres. The four-time Grammy Award-winning artist will bring his fusion of sound to the Atlantic Union Bank After Hours concert series at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Aug. 31. Clark’s latest album, 2019’s “This Land,” earned a Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album, while the title track received Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance. His live shows are a master class in guitar. Incredibly gifted on the axe, at just 17 years old, Clark’s hometown of Austin, Texas, declared May 3, 2001, Gary Clark Jr. Day.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m., and tickets start at $26.

afterhoursconertseries.com