James "Plunky" Branch (Photo by Patrick Mamou)

After performing a series of porch concerts from his home in Richmond’s West End during the pandemic, James "Plunky" Branch and his band Oneness are far from rusty. That’s fortunate, because on Aug. 21, Plunky & Oneness return to Dogwood Dell as part of the city’s annual Festival of Arts series.

Branch has performed a yearly show at the Byrd Park venue for four decades, and he affectionately refers to this events one of his favorite gigs of the year. A Richmond legend with an international following, Branch is riding high from recent re-releases of his jazz albums, such as “Space Jungle Luv,” “African Rhythms” and “Black Fire Day,” a Washington, D.C., event last June that highlighted his achievements as an independent musician and label owner.

The free show starts at 8 p.m.

