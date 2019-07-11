Jersey Men

× Expand Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons (Photo by Richard Beland)

When Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons released their first album, they were just a few friends from the streets of New Jersey chasing fame. Valli’s falsetto, combined with the doo-wop-inspired harmonies of his friends, created a sound still recognizable nearly six decades later.

Now, the former Jersey boy and his group bring their hits to Richmond for a 1960s music revival. His dedication to performance through the years shows that, even at age 85, he can still “Walk Like a Man.”

Valli and the Four Seasons come to the Altria Theater July 13 at 7:30 p.m. $79.

