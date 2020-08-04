Duos for Beethoven

× Expand Jeannette Jang and Russell Wilson (Photo of Jang by Julisa Fusté, photo of Wilson courtesy Richmond Symphony)

While many music lovers have written off the summer of 2020, some signature events have found a way to salvage at least part of the season. The annual summer concert series presented by the Richmond Symphony continues at the Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse in the Dominion Energy Center on Thursdays through Aug. 13.

This year’s concerts, dubbed the Beethoven 2020 Summer Series, will feature a piano and one other instrument for small, physically distanced audiences and will also be streamed online. Tickets for watching online are $12.

To see violinist Jeannette Jang and pianist Russell Wilson in person on Aug. 6 at 6:30 p.m., call 804-788-1212 for more information.