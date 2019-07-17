Don’t You Believe It

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers headline Music at Maymont July 21

The social climate of 2019 would surely confirm the notions of the jaded character of Bruce Hornsby & The Range’s 1980s pop hit, “The Way It Is.” It may seem that some things won’t change, but Williamsburg native Hornsby’s music isn’t one of them. The pianist follows up his folksy 2016 release, which featured him on dulcimer, with “Absolute Zero,” his 21st album. One critic called it “complex” and “restless,” which also fits as a soundtrack to our times.

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, the band he calls his "musical family," headline Music at Maymont July 21 at 6 p.m. with opening performer Amos Lee.

$41 to $66.

musicatmaymont.com

