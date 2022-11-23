The Country Trap

× Expand Photo courtesy The Bowery Presents

Mixing hip-hop with country music isn’t the gimmick that many people thought it might be. For singer-rapper Breland, a New Jersey native who released his debut album, “Cross Country,” this fall, it’s a sincere form of expression — and a career. His song “My Truck” drove up the country charts in 2020 after being parked on his Instagram account the year before. The track, dubbed “country trap” by the media, led to a deal with Atlantic Records and a subsequent EP. Breland says there is an audience of country music listeners who believe “Black lives matter,” and that may be true. Perhaps it’s the barriers between genres that don’t count anymore.

Breland comes to The National on Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17.

