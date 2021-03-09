Bluegrass Dads

× Expand Photo courtesy Cook County Bluegrass

As part of its 2021 Virtual Concert Series, the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education presents a performance by Richmond’s own Cook County Bluegrass. Self-described as “not your grandaddy’s bluegrass,” the power trio boasts the vocal and guitar artistry of Tony Cook; Flyin’ Brian Sulser on upright bass, vocals and, yes, comedy; and Will Perkinson on mandolin and vocals. Since their formation in 1998, the band has gained notoriety for their deft picking, soaring three-part harmonies and ability to bring audiences a foot-stompin’ good time.

The show will be released on March 12 and available to stream through March 25. Tickets are $10.

perkinsoncenter.org