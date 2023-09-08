× Expand National Hispanic Heritage Month takes place from Sept. 15-Oct. 15. (Illustration via Getty Images)

Sept. 8

The Richmond Flying Squirrels celebrate the Spanish-speaking nations of the Caribbean during Caribbean Nations Night & Ardillas Voladoras (or flying squirrels) Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway, where the first 1,500 fans will receive a shirt. Watch as the team takes on the Akron RubberDucks.The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. $10 to $25.

Sept. 9

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts celebrates the art and culture of Colombia during VMFA Family Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features activities, workshops and performance excerpts from The Latin Ballet of Virginia production “Macondo.” Free.

Sept. 23

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Richmond Public Library’s Broad Rock YA Table during this bilingual event featuring dance performances by Mexican Folk Jarocho. 3 to 4 p.m. Free.

Head to City Stadium as the Richmond Kickers take on the Greenville Triumph SC during Hispanic Heritage Night. 6 to 8 p.m. $16 to $32.

Oct. 17-20

During “Alma Latina (Latin Soul)” at Swift Creek Mill Theatre, the Latin Ballet of Virginia performs salsa, mambo, tango, flamenco and reggae, celebrating the rhythms that influenced the music, dance and history of Latin America. Performances are at 10:30 a.m. each day; ticket price TBA.