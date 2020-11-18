Painting With Water

× Expand “Heaven’s Gate” by Sue Stuller

× Expand “Central Park” by Linda Lavigne

Founded in 1979 to “foster interest and participation in the exciting world of watercolor,” the Virginia Watercolor Society returns to Richmond with its annual exhibition at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. The juried show features more than 80 paintings by society members, including portraits, landscapes, abstractions and scenes from ordinary life, like a traffic jam. This exhibition is held in a different city in the commonwealth every year; it was last in Richmond back in 2001.

The artwork, which the society describes as “aqua media,” will be on display through Dec. 31.

virginiahistory.org