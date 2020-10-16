Dream Chasers

× Expand Arjune Jeyananthan (Photo by Scott Elmquist)

“The capABLE Project,” an exhibition showcasing local residents with disabilities pursuing their goals, opens at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on Oct. 17.

Presented in partnership with The Next Move Program, a nonprofit organization that provides internships to young adults with disabilities, the exhibition features portraits from the program’s 2020 Capable campaign. The annual campaign highlights the achievements of local residents with disabilities with inspiring portraits.

The exhibition runs through Jan. 3. Social distancing is encouraged, and masks are required for those above the age of 6.

× Expand Brittani Pulliam (Photo by Scott Elmquist)

× Expand Dante Bailey (Photo by Don Mears)