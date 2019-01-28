Gallery Guide

× Expand Photo courtesy Visual Arts Center of Richmond

Ashland/Hanover

Cross Mill Gallery, 13405 Independence Road, 804-798-8237 or crossmillgallery.com. Rotating exhibits and works by the late Nancy Camden Witt, David Camden, Brad Camden and Jeremy Witt. The gallery is open by appointment.

Flippo Gallery, Pace-Armistead Hall, 211 N. Center St., rmc.edu/departments/studio-arts/flippo-gallery or KristenPeyton@rmc.edu. Contemporary work by professional artists at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.

Gallery Flux, Ashland, 804-752-3540 or galleryflux.com. An ever-changing body of art in Ashland that exhibits local, regional and national artists. The gallery is temporarily closed.

Henry Clay Inn, 114 N. Railroad Ave., Ashland, 804-798-3100 or henryclayinn.com. Exhibits include photography by local artists.

Charles City

Lazare Gallery, 4641 Kimages Wharf Road, 804-829-5001 or lazaregallery.com. Specializing in 20th-century Russian realism and plein air paintings.

Downtown/Midtown/Fan

1708 Gallery, 319 W. Broad St., 804-643-1708 or 1708gallery.org. Nonprofit gallery presenting contemporary art and providing opportunities for artistic innovation for emerging and established artists.

ADA Gallery, 228 W. Broad St., 804-644-0100 or adagallery.com. Contemporary fine art by emerging and midcareer artists from across the country, with a focus on artists from Richmond and Virginia.

The Anderson, 907 1/2 W. Franklin St., 804-828-7720 or arts.vcu.edu/programs/theanderson. Exhibition and program space for VCUarts students as well as professional artists showcasing contemporary works. Follow the gallery @vcuartstheanderson.

Artcraft Designs Gallery, 508 W. Broad St., 804-986-5053. A custom woodworking studio with a small handmade furniture and sculpture exhibit. By appointment only.

Artemis Gallery, 1601 W. Main St., 804-683-5738 or artemisgalleryrichmond.com. Offers a unique collection of fine arts and handcrafted items including metals, sculpture and photography from around the nation and worldwide. Open for regular hours (4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday), First Fridays and by appointment.

Astra Design, 16 S. Allen Ave., 804-257-5467 or astradesign-usa.com. Metal sculpture and furniture by Tom Chenoweth; jewelry by Louise Ellis. By appointment only.

Atlas, ART 180’s teen gallery, 114 W. Marshall St., 804-233-4180 or art180.org. The only teen gallery in the city of Richmond exhibiting visual and performing art produced exclusively by young people. The gallery provides art opportunities to kids who might not otherwise be exposed to art.

Black Iris Gallery, 321 W. Broad St., 804-539-2213 or 321westbroad.com. Artist-run gallery showcasing work by international and regional artists in a variety of media. Also hosts performances, lectures and more. The adjoining Black Iris Social Club is a members-only gathering space. Open by appointment only and during First Fridays.

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design, 2501 Monument Ave., 804-644-3041, ext. 151, or branchmuseum.org. The museum elevates awareness of the transformative power of architecture and design through exhibitions, house tours and educational programs.

Candela Books + Gallery, 214 W. Broad St., 804-225-5527 or candelabooks.com. Art space and publisher dedicated to fine art photography.

C’est le Vin Art & Wine Gallery, 15 N. 17th St., 804-649-9463 or cestlevinrva.com. A wine bar and art gallery serving light fare and showcasing local and out-of-town artists.

Chasen Galleries, 3101 Ellwood Ave., 804-204-1048 or chasengalleries.com. Featuring a wide variety of original paintings, art glass and sculpture by local artists and worldwide talent.

Cool Colors Gallery, 3417 W. Cary St., 804-367-4066 or cool-colors.com. Paintings by Mehmet Sahin Altug, and arts and crafts from local artists.

Corporate & Museum Frame, 301 W. Broad St., 804-643-6858 or corporatemuseumframe.com. The gallery showcases the art of owner Joseph Johnson as well as other local artists.

Dementi Studio, 121 E. Grace St., 804-648-9003 or dementi.com. Photography studio with a permanent display of historic Richmond photographs.

E l e gba Folklore Society’s Cultural Center, 101 E. Broad St., 804-644-3900 or efsinc.org. Paintings, prints, carvings, décor, wearables, jewelry and more created by artists from throughout the African diaspora and the United States.

Eric Schindler Gallery, 2305 E. Broad St., 804-644-5005 or ericschindlergallery.com. Contemporary fine art, exhibited September through June.

Fan Frame and Fine Art Inc., 214 N. Robinson St., 804-353-4559 or fanframe.net. Contemporary fine-art gallery featuring original oils, watercolors, pastels, sculpture, jewelry and glass by local and international artists.

Forinstance Gallery, 107 E. Cary St., 757-574-4111 or martinbjohnson.com. Showcasing an extensive collection of works by Martin Johnson.

Gallery Edit, 8 E. Broad St., 804-381-6750 or facebook.com/galleryedit. A product of World Horizons, a mission organization working to establish Christian community and bring people together to appreciate beautiful things that God has inspired.

Gallery5, 200 W. Marshall St., 804-678-8863 or galleryfive.org. Visual and performing arts exhibited inside a 19th-century fire station.

Geraldine Duskin Design, 804-344-1557 or geraldineduskindesign.com. Online sales of art, home décor and furniture from the former owner of Ghostprint Gallery, Geraldine Duskin.

Glavé Kocen Gallery, 1620 W. Main St., 804-358-1990 or glavekocengallery.com. Contemporary work by regional and national artists.

The Highpoint, 3300 W. Broad St., 804-254-2763 or thehighpointrichmond.com. This Scott’s Addition office and creative space features new exhibitions on a quarterly basis inside the Blackburn Gallery and the halls of the East Wing.

The Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University (ICA), 601 W. Broad St., 804-828-2823 or icavcu.org. A non-collecting institution that showcases a fresh slate of changing exhibitions and programs, the ICA is a place to explore new ideas, providing an open forum for dialogue and collaboration. Four galleries showcase diverse perspectives through multiple mediums, from film to canvas. Free and open to the public.

James Center, One James Center lobby, 901 E. Cary St.; James Center atrium, 1021 E. Cary St., 804-344-3232 or thejamescenter.com. Rotating exhibits of work by Virginia artists.

LeGrand Fine Art, 3133 Monument Ave., legrandfineart.com. Private gallery open by appointment and during art receptions, featuring works of international, national, regional and local artists.

Page Bond Gallery, 1625 W. Main St., 804-359-3633 or pagebondgallery.com. Contemporary art by regional, national and international artists, showcasing work by established, mid-career and emerging artists in a variety of media, including painting, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, glass and photography.

Quirk Gallery, 207 W. Broad St., 804-340-6036 or quirkgallery.com. Exhibits by established and emerging artists, plus a gift shop with home accessories, jewelry and more. The gallery adjoins Quirk Hotel.

Reynolds Gallery, 1514 W. Main St., 804-355-6553 or reynoldsgallery.com. Exhibits of regional and national artists’ works in a wide range of styles, from minimal abstraction to representational landscapes.

Richmond Public Library, 101 E. Franklin St., 804-646-7223 or richmondpubliclibrary.org. Four galleries with changing monthly exhibitions featuring paintings, photography, mixed media, pottery and sculpture.

Sediment Gallery, 208 E. Grace St., sedimentarts.org. Established in 2013, the gallery features contemporary art exhibitions and performance events by regional and international artists.

Shockoe Artspace, 12 N. 19th St., 209-740-0916 or shockoeartspace.com. Nonprofit gallery exhibiting local, regional and national visual artists, while offering so much more for Richmond through diverse programming.

Shockoe Bottom Clay, 1714 E. Main St., 804-775-0832 or shockoebottomclay.com. Gallery and studio space for local clay artists.

Studio Two Three, 3300 W. Clay St., 804-254-7302 or studiotwothree.org. Nonprofit art studio and Central Virginia’s only community printmaking workshop. Offers classes, maker spaces and a store featuring Richmond items and other handmade art and quirky gifts created by local artists.

Studio/Gallery 6, 6 E. Broad St., Second Floor, 252-207-4677 or toddhale.com. A working studio and exhibition space for Todd Hale, a mixed-media artist. Open by appointment and during First Fridays.

Uptown Gallery, 1305 W. Main St., 804-353-8343 or uptowngalleryrichmond.com. Co-op, artist-run gallery featuring artwork by more than 30 local artists who create with varied media and techniques. Voted No. 2 Best Art Gallery in the Richmond Times-Dispatch “The Best” 2018 survey.

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Boulevard, 804-340-1400 or vmfa.museum. One of the most acclaimed art museums in the country, with internationally renowned collections, special exhibitions and a gift shop. The museum offers both casual and fine dining.

Visual Art Studio, 208 W. Broad St., 804-644-1368 or facebook.com/VisualArtStudio. Original artwork by local and regional artists. Art classes, consultations and photo shoots by appointment.

Visual Arts Center of Richmond, 1812 W. Main St., 804-353-0094 or visarts.org. Offers more than 1,000 art classes for kids and adults each year, as well as contemporary art exhibitions featuring nationally known artists and outreach programs for children and adults.

Wilton Companies Gallery, 626 E. Broad St., 804-955-4010 or downtown.richmond.edu. Part of University of Richmond Downtown.

Mechanicsville

Windemere Art Gallery, 6162 Mechanicsville Turnpike, 804-730-0384 or teressapearson.com/windemere.html. Rotating exhibitions featuring eclectic works. Judged shows are held twice a year, and artists can display their work. Classes available.

Montpelier

Montpelier Center for Arts and Education, 17205 Mountain Road, 804-883-7378 or montpeliercenter.org. Music performances, art exhibits and events.

North Side

Ginter Galleries, 1800 Lakeside Ave., 804-262-9887 or lewisginter.org. Ginter Gallery I (in Robins Visitors Center at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden) features work by Henrico schoolchildren. Ginter Gallery II (in Kelly Education Center) features rotating works inspired by nature. See website for seasonal outdoor exhibitions: bit.ly/OUTDOORart.

Iridian Gallery, 1407 Sherwood Ave., 804-622-4646 or diversityrichmond.org/iridian. Features diverse LGBTQ+ artists and art that relates to their experiences.

Laurel Gallery, 2805 Hungary Road, 804-672-6804 or laurelgallery.net. Opened in 1989, this 99.5 percent American-made craft gallery features art glass, pottery, jewelry and other gifts. Outdoor gallery features 100 percent American-made yard art. Custom framing and custom stained glass, plus stained-glass classes and supplies.

The Museum Galleries at Virginia Union University, 1500 N. Lombardy St., 804-257-5660 or vuu.edu. Located in the L. Douglas Wilder Library at Virginia Union University, the galleries include collections of masks, sculptures and paintings from Africa and the South Pacific, as well as African-American folk art.

Pine Camp Arts and Community Center, 4901 Old Brook Road, 804-646-3677 or richmondgov.com/parks. Monthly rotating exhibits (except during the summer months) feature local artists in the Spotlight Gallery. The gallery welcomes new local talent.

World Art Group, 8080 Villa Park Drive, 804-213-0600 or theworldartgroup.com. An extensive collection of prints and reproductions, plus custom-designed wall art. By appointment only.

Petersburg

Petersburg Area Art League, 7 E. Old St., 804-861-4611 or paalart.org. The league, founded in 1932, features monthly exhibitions; art classes and an art camp are available.

Walton Gallery, 17 N. Sycamore St., 804-732-2475 or waltongallery.com. Family-owned and -run contemporary fine art gallery featuring changing exhibits highlighting works from regional and national artists.

The Ward Center for Contemporary Art, 132 N. Sycamore St., 804-252-9233 or thewardcenter.com. Home to 57 artist studios and several galleries. Features monthly juried shows and rotating exhibits with an emphasis on new mediums and the avant-garde.

South Side/Manchester/Chesterfield

43rd Street Gallery, 1412 W. 43rd St., 804-233-1758 or 43rdstgallery.com. Contemporary craft gallery featuring works by local artisans. Pottery studio on site. Offers a selection of jewelry, wood, clay and mixed media.

Art on a Wire, 13407 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-379-0112. Frame shop and gallery focusing on local artists.

Art Works, 320 Hull Street Road, 804-291-1400 or artworksrichmond.com. New exhibits each month featuring contemporary art, free and open to the public. The venue houses six galleries and 75 working artists’ studios.

Artspace, 0 E. Fourth St., 804-232-6464 or artspacegallery.org. Member-operated gallery showing contemporary work by local, regional and national artists.

Bella Arte Gallery, 3734 Winterfield Road, 804-794-1511 or bella-arte.com. Fine-art originals from national and local artists, studio art, glass, sculpture, fine art jewelry, “City Bowls,” serigraphs, lithographs and framing. Authorized dealer for the art of Dr. Seuss, American Craft Gallery.

Bon Air Artists Association, bonairartists.com. This fine-artists association promotes the arts within the Richmond metropolitan region through rotating exhibitions in venues throughout the city, including SunTrust banks, Crossroads Art Center, Independence Golf Club, Virginia Eye Institute, Covenant Woods, Cedarfield and Westminster Canterbury.

Gather, 920 Mount Hermon Road, 804-379-0441 or shopgather.com. A home goods and gifts shop located in an 1850s country store. Owner Melissa Carr’s landscapes are featured.

Plant Zero, 500 Stockton St., 804-639-8095 or plantzero.com. Sixty-five artist studios located in a mixed-use warehouse space.

RVANest Antiques Art & Gifts, 3404 Semmes Ave., 804-233-0134 or facebook.com/RVANest. Antiques, local handmade art and gifts. Features an art gallery with rotating exhibitions that showcases a new local artist roughly every six weeks.

The Well Art Gallery, 1309 Hull St., thewellartgallery.com. Features changing exhibitions from local artists in a variety of media and serves as an event space. Co-owner Ajay Brewer is opening Brewer’s Waffles in the adjoining building, scheduled to open in March. The gallery is available by appointment and during First Fridays.

Powhatan

Bear Claw Pottery, 4313 Gaddes Creek Ct., 804-400-1253 or bearclawpottery.com. Locally owned and operated pottery studio featuring hand-thrown stoneware and porcelain pottery that is food-, dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

West End/Far West End

Alexander Reeves Fine Art and Antiques Broker, 2407 E. Grace St., 804-314-5502. Eighteenth-, 19th- and early 20th-century paintings and decorative arts. By appointment only.

Biggs Ltd., 9200 Stony Point Parkway, No. 126, 800-362-0677 or biggsltd.com. High-end home decor featuring MacKenzie-Childs, Michael Aram, Swarovski and more. Also carries porcelain and sculpture.

Crittenden Studio, 2016 Staples Mill Road, 804-357-6027 or crittendenstudiostore.com. Oil paintings and prints by Guy Crittenden.

Crossroads Art Center, 2016 Staples Mill Road, 804-278-8950 or crossroadsartcenter.com. Twenty-five thousand square feet of gallery space featuring more than 225 local artists; shows held third Friday of every other month. Visit BuyRVAart.com for online art sales.

Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road, 804-261-2787 or artsglenallen.com. Rotating exhibits in the Slantwall, Midway, Glass Door and Gumenick Family Galleries. Exhibits are free and open to the public.

For Art’s Sake, 9770 Gayton Road, 804-740-1400 or forartssakegallery.com. Art gallery and studio, and restoration.

Rick's Custom Frame + Gallery, 5702 Patterson Ave., 804-288-0001 or ricksframe.com. Custom framing and inspiration gallery featuring original artwork by local artists (artwork not available for purchase).

Sara D. November Gallery, 5403 Monument Ave., 804-545-8644 or weinsteinjcc.org/cultural-arts/sara-d-november-gallery. Varied exhibitions focusing on Jewish and general art themes, located within the Weinstein JCC.

University of Richmond Museums, 453 Westhampton Way, 804-289-8276 or museums.richmond.edu. Includes Joel and Lila Harnett Museum of Art, the Joel and Lila Harnett Print Study Center, and the Lora Robins Gallery of Design From Nature.

West End Gallery, 4021 Lauderdale Drive, 804-740-1569 or westendgalleryrva.com. Fine art and custom framing, featuring work by local, national and international artists. More than 200 paintings in stock.

